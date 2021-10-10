Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,501,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,296,054 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of Itaú Unibanco worth $195,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.0111 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

