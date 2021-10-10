J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 857,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,715,000 after buying an additional 155,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

