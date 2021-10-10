Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Jabil worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,581 shares of company stock worth $5,779,840. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $62.61 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.