Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.23. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

