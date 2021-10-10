Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 1,924,799 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for approximately 3.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 7.46% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $518,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $24.88 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.