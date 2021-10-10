Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 293,514 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Nevro worth $245,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Nevro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

