Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 32,094 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Snowflake worth $333,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,534 shares of company stock worth $301,507,450 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $313.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion and a PE ratio of -102.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

