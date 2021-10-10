Jackson Square Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,091 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Shake Shack worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

