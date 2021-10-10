Jackson Square Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 4.25% of SailPoint Technologies worth $200,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,298. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

