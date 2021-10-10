Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys 49,664 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 301.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Palomar worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $68,207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $522,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,195. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.20 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.