Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,437 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Liberty Broadband worth $192,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after buying an additional 417,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

