Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,512 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $154,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe stock opened at $576.86 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

