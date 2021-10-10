Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,419 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 4.22% of HealthEquity worth $283,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $66,745,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,603,000 after buying an additional 293,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 234,814 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,972. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.66 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,466.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

