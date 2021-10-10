Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,292 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $62,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 45.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 502.7% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 292.2% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,660,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO opened at $119.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.62 and a 52-week high of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

