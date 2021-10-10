Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,740 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Coupa Software worth $152,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock worth $38,565,550. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $223.94 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

