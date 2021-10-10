Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 726,420 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $228,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

