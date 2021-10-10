Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,501,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,823 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet makes up approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 9.93% of Grocery Outlet worth $329,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,068,870 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

