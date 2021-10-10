Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,370 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 3.85% of 1Life Healthcare worth $175,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.