Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 301.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after buying an additional 118,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,343 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9,124.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $231.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.