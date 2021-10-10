Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $233.94 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,606 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.36% of Bill.com worth $233,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bill.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,805 shares of company stock worth $68,304,382. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $274.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.37 and its 200-day moving average is $195.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

