Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $351.76 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93,262 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of ServiceNow worth $351,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $617.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.22, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,283 shares of company stock worth $18,531,328 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

