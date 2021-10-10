Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $352.89 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 82,718 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up about 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 5.75% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $352,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

