Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $361.98 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises approximately 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 2.71% of Elastic worth $361,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elastic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.