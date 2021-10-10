Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $591.50 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises 3.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 3.64% of Wix.com worth $591,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Wix.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 67.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $184.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $171.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

