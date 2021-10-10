Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,434 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

