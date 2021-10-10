Jackson Square Partners LLC Increases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of 10x Genomics worth $179,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,417. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.