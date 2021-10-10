Jackson Square Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Lyft worth $432,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lyft by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,159,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lyft by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,501,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after buying an additional 857,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

