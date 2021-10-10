Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,525 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 2.08% of Bio-Techne worth $363,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

TECH stock opened at $479.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

