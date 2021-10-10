Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190,259 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $86,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $110.04 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

