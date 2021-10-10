Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,461 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Zoom Video Communications worth $263,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $255.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,649 shares of company stock worth $75,552,042 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

