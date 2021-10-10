Jackson Square Partners LLC Makes New $180.22 Million Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,305,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,219,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Vroom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vroom by 55.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 278.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.