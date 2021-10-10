Jackson Square Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,858,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

MQ stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.