Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NanoString Technologies worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.