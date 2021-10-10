Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,862 shares during the period. Fiverr International accounts for 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 3.02% of Fiverr International worth $262,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $177.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.67. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

