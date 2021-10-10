Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,768,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Dolby Laboratories worth $272,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after buying an additional 484,678 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.