Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Align Technology worth $187,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $643.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

