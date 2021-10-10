Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 181,199 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,199 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International makes up about 1.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 6.47% of Papa John’s International worth $246,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 233,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 207,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after buying an additional 136,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

