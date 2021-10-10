Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 310,403 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,403 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Match Group worth $347,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.54 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

