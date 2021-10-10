Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 510,646 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510,646 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $358,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $108.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,235,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

