Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 79,975 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,975 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PayPal worth $329,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,384,083,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $260.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

