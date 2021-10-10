Jackson Square Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103,554 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $229,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.