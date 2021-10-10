Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stake Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $587,851.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

