Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $33,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

