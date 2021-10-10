Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $324,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

