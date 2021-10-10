Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,750,000 after acquiring an additional 179,561 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,343,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,822,000 after buying an additional 91,680 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $160.93. 4,343,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average of $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

