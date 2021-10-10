JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 142,018 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.87% of Vericel worth $45,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.52 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.