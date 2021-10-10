JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 226,440 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of AGNC Investment worth $45,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

