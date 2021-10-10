JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 37,538 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $45,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,305,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.