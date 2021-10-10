JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Guardant Health worth $47,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.