JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of UGI worth $47,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $5,970,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

